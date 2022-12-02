First Alert Day-Strong Winds Into Saturday

Wind Advisory In Place Friday Night
Gusty winds to 50 mph.
Gusty winds to 50 mph.(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
  • Winds Gusting To 50 MPH
  • Few Rain & Snow Showers
  • Much Colder Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A nice looking weekend is ahead, but we have to get there. A First Alert Day is in place through Saturday morning as the big story over the next 24 hours will be the strong winds ushering in more December like temperatures. Christmas decorations should be tied down or brought inside if possible. Avoid blowing up inflatables during this time frame or they may end up a couple of houses down. Another weak disturbance through the early and mid-point of next week may bring some light rain and snow showers.

Cloudy skies tonight with strong winds developing out of the west 20-35 mph gusting 40-50 mph. Scattered rain and snow showers will also be possible. Temperatures will crash into the middle and upper teens with wind chill values around zero. Clouds and precipitation move out early Saturday, but gusty winds will remain out of the west 15-20 MPH gusting to 40 mph. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills will be even lower. Winds should finally calm down Saturday night with clear skies and cold temperatures into the middle teens. Sunday looks nice with sunshine and highs into the upper 30s. Clear Sunday night with lows in the lower 20s.

A weak disturbance moves in starting Monday and lingers through the middle of the week. This will bring some scattered rain and snow showers at times. At this point, light precipitation totals are only expected. Highs will be at to slightly below normal into the lower to middle and upper 30s. Overnight lows into the teens and 20s.

Calming things down again late in the week with sunshine Thursday and Friday. Highs remain below normal in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Another disturbance is possible by next weekend.

