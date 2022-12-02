Henry Vilas Zoo holds Brew Lights event for first time since 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting the chance to enjoy the holiday lights all while drinking some ice cold beer. Thursday’s Brew Lights event at the Henry Vilas Zoo gave people the opportunity to do just that.

Those in attendance got to sample beer and cider from regional breweries and experience the many lights on display.

Participating breweries included New Glarus, Grumpy Troll and the Door County Brewing Company.

Henry Vilas guest services coordinator Kira Meehan said the event is meant to be magical and a little bit rowdy.

“It’s the kind of stuff that brings out the joy of Christmas like we are children, but we are buying some beverages as if we are not children,” Meehan said.

The Brew Lights event occurs just once a year. Meehan said this was the first time the zoo has held it since 2019.

