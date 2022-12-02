Henry Vilas Zoo holds Brew Lights event for first time since 2019

Getting the chance to enjoy the holiday lights all while drinking some ice cold beer.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting the chance to enjoy the holiday lights all while drinking some ice cold beer. Thursday’s Brew Lights event at the Henry Vilas Zoo gave people the opportunity to do just that.

Those in attendance got to sample beer and cider from regional breweries and experience the many lights on display.

Participating breweries included New Glarus, Grumpy Troll and the Door County Brewing Company.

Henry Vilas guest services coordinator Kira Meehan said the event is meant to be magical and a little bit rowdy.

“It’s the kind of stuff that brings out the joy of Christmas like we are children, but we are buying some beverages as if we are not children,” Meehan said.

The Brew Lights event occurs just once a year. Meehan said this was the first time the zoo has held it since 2019.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district

Latest News

Getting the chance to enjoy the holiday lights all while drinking some ice cold beer....
Henry Vilas Zoo holds Brew Lights event for first time since 2019
A Madison area doctor worked to get her family out of Ukraine at the start of the war back in...
Oregon couple ships thousands of pounds in medical supplies to Ukraine
Oregon couple ships thousands of pounds in medical supplies to Ukraine
Oregon couple ships thousands of pounds in medical supplies to Ukraine
Turning hotels into housing helps Madison’s growing population
Turning hotels into housing helps Madison’s growing population
Literacy Network director retiring
Literacy Network director set to start new chapter