Jackson Elementary students make ornaments for White House Christmas tree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Third graders at Jackson Elementary School made Christmas tree ornaments that will be hung up in Washington D.C.

The students were told that their ornaments should be inspired by what they think makes Wisconsin beautiful.

Their art teacher, Chelsea Brown, said there was no way she could turn the opportunity down.

She said several students were very excited to put their spin on Wisconsin favorites.

“Cause they look very nice and I like how the tree we can put different colors for the leaves so I like how I changed that,” one third grader at Jackson Elementary, Leilani, said.

“So I just put a badger on the front and the grass dried up and a tree,” third grader Jackson added.

The students sent their completed ornaments to Washington D.C. back in September where they will be hung on a tree representing Wisconsin at the White House.

