Literacy Network director set to start new chapter

From 2008 to 2022, Jeff Burkhart has been at the helm of the Literacy Network. He will soon start the next chapter in his career.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
From 2008 to 2022, Jeff Burkhart has been at the helm of the Literacy Network of Dane County. He will soon start the next chapter in his career.

Burkhart talks about the role the nonprofit played during the pandemic and what he’s been most proud of during his time with the organization.

