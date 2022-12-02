Local area police officers shop for toys to give to kids in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison area spent their Friday morning shopping for toys to donate to families in need.

Police Officers and other District Liaison Officers from Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Sun Prairie Police Department, and several other agencies made a stop to Farm and Fleet in order to give kids some toys for this holiday season.

Sun Prairie District Liaison Officers Jeremy Rademacher and Mackenzie Miller are familiar to this event, saying they look forward to it every year.

“The need doesn’t stop, just knowing every year this program is still going, and that we can rely on it and rely on the community to make these donations so we can give them to those who really need it in the community,” Rademacher said.

Officers were able to pick toys from a donation bin, where members from the community had gone and given toys, as well as shop for specific toys kids wanted. Farm and Fleet donated several gift cards to the officers in order to help get these toys to families in need.

“It’s always better to give then to receive,” Store Manager Brad Meek said. “It’s been really nice to see the community come out and help the families in need, especially the kids. The holidays are all about the kids.”

Toy donations can still be delivered to Farm and Fleet on Stoughton Road.

