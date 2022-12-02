Man found dead in frost-covered minivan after Sauk Co. wreck

FILE - Crash
FILE - Crash(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Reedsburg man was found dead Thursday morning inside of a minivan covered in frost that had crashed into a field, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Sauk County dispatchers received a report around 7:10 a.m. of a single-vehicle crash near Van Hoosen Road and Shady Lane in the township of Fairfield. The caller said that the vehicle was in the middle of the cut cornfield and the man inside was unresponsive.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found the 73-year-old man inside of the maroon minivan and noted the vehicle had heavy front-end damage.

Investigators believe that the driver was going eastbound on Shady Lane Road when he went through stop sign and drove into a t-style intersection at Van Hoosen Road. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle drove over an embankment, sending the vehicle into the air before it crashed in the field and stopped about 100 yards in.

Authorities noted that the vehicle was covered in frost, which means the crash happened several hours before the crash was reported.

The Baraboo Fire Department and Baraboo Ambulance Service assisted at the crash scene.

