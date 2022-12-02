MPD: Suspect in State State shooting could be harder to find

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. said suspect Lamar Jefferson will be harder to find because he does not have a permanent address in the area.

Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer said it’s going to take the Madison community’s help to find the the 40-year-old suspect who MPD said shot someone Tuesday afternoon on State St.

”We are relying on any personal relationships they may have built in our area to kind of try to determine their location because we don’t have an address we can go knock on a door and try to figure something out,” Fryer said. “We are really having to rely on their friends and family coming forward saying, ‘Hey this person is staying with me.’’'

Lamar was identified on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2022. as the suspect in a shooting on State Street, in Madison, the day before. (Madison Police Dept.)

Fryer said Jefferson previously stayed at a homeless shelter in Madison.

Porchlight Homeless Services Executive Director Karla Thennes said her organization, The Beacon, and other service groups will work with the police to help locate Jefferson.

”We want this gentleman to be caught also right for the whole community’s safety so we would certainly cooperate with all of that,” Thennes said.

She views MPD as Porchlight’s partner, often stepping in if there’s a conflict involving people experiencing homelessness.

”I think Madison police is doing an amazing job,” Thennes said. “Whenever we do need police assistance, they always come in with the attitude of, ‘How can we help de-escalate this situation? They defer to our staff who knows these folks.’’'

Thennes said isolated incidents like Tuesday’s shooting do not paint the full picture of the homeless community and can mislead the public.

”It’s just lack of education in general on why people are homeless, what they need to get out of this situation and what we’re all trying to do here at Porchlight and the other wonderful programs in town,” Thennes said.

Madison Police Department responds to a shooting Tuesday on the 100 block of State Street. (Colton Molesky/NBC15)

”Whether a person is experiencing homelessness or not we’re going to investigate anything whether they’re a suspect of a crime or victim of a crime we’re going to investigate it as if they did have a permanent address,” Fryer said.

Fryer said the shooting victim is hospitalized, in stable condition and experienced previous encounters with Jefferson. She said the shooting was targeted and the public is not in immediate danger.

Anyone with information on Jefferson’s location should call MPD at 608-255-2345.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.