Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won’t play Sunday

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago.

“What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y’all!”

The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s game.

This will be the fourth game that he’s missed, having sat out Green Bay’s first two games while recovering from a knee injury that required three surgeries and caused him to miss all but one game in the 2021 season. Bakhtiari’s knee issue also caused him to miss an Oct. 23 loss at Washington.

Green Bay’s Friday injury report also listed safety Darnell Savage as doubtful for the Bears (3-9) game. Savage left the Packers’ 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday with a foot injury and hasn’t practiced all week.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) are questionable. Campbell has missed four straight games and Doubs has been unavailable for Green Bay’s last three games.

