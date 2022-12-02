REPORT: Brewers trade Kolten Wong

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly trading Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for former all-star outfielder Jesse Winker and utility player Abraham Toro, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Wong played for Milwaukee for the past two seasons, hitting his career-high in home runs in 2021 and again this season. The second baseman hit at a clip of .251 for the Brew Crew in 2022 and was a gold glover twice with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In exchange, Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro will join the Brewers clubhouse. Winker has six years of big-league experience and was an all-star in 2021. Toro is a Canadian utility player who hit 10 homers in 2022.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.