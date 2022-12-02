Ripon College announces $35 million investment in campus buildings

New On-Campus Stadium and Farr Hall of Science Expected to Break Ground in Spring 2023
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ripon College announced Thursday its plans to upgrade some parts of campus, including the science building, the stadium, and residence halls.

College officials said the infrastructure plan would include a $24.5 million renovation and expansion of Farr Hall of Science. The first phase of this plan will also include the construction of a new stadium, with $8.5 million set aside. Both projects are set to break ground in spring 2023.

“Farr Hall was built in 1961 with a partial renovation in 1997, so a renovation and expansion is long overdue—especially when you are aware of the advances our competitors have made in STEM infrastructure,” John Sisko, Ripon College vice president and dean of faculty said.

The 68,500-square-foot renovation will include new laboratory, classroom and gathering spaces throughout the building, according to Ripon.

Ripon officials said the new stadium will be located on the lower Sadoff Field between the Willmore Center for Athletics and the residence halls.

“Ripon College is the only school in the Midwest Conference without its own campus stadium,” Ryan Kane, athletic director said. “There is no doubt in my mind that this project will be a gathering space not only for our student-athletes but also for our students, faculty, staff and community members at large.”

The investment also includes a budget for upgrades to the residence halls and the college plans to finalize the proposals within the next year.

