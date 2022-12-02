Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beloit residents face over 20 charges after search

(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people in Beloit face more than 20 charges combined after a search in Beloit, officials stated Friday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit searched a property on the 900 block of W. Grand Avenue in Beloit around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Following the search, authorities arrested two Beloit residents, ages 55 and 43.

The sheriff’s office stated that the man was taken to the Rock Co. jail and was scheduled for a court appearance on Friday. The woman was booked and released with a future court date.

The 55-year-old resident faces 18 charges:

  • 2 Counts – Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine 1-5 Grams
    • Near Certain Places (Park), Habitual Criminality, 2nd or Subsequent Offense
  • 2 Counts – Manufacture/Deliver Fentanyl < 10 Grams
    • Near Certain Places (Park), Habitual Criminality, 2nd or Subsequent Offense
  • 2 Counts – Maintain Premise/ Vehicle for Drug Trafficking
    • Near Certain Places (Park), Habitual Criminality, 2nd or Subsequent Offense
  • 2 Counts – Neglecting a Child– Protection from Exposure to Controlled Substances
    • Habitual Criminality
  • 1 Count – Probation Violation (Felony)
  • 1 Count – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
    • Near Certain Places (Park), Habitual Criminality
  • 4 Counts – Possession of a Firearm (Felon)
  • 1 Count – Possession with Intent to Deliver– Cocaine/Cocaine Base > 40 Grams
    • Near Certain Places (Park), Habitual Criminality, 2nd or Subsequent Offense
  • 1 Count – Possession with Intent to Deliver– Fentanyl > 50 Grams
    • Near Certain Places (Park), Habitual Criminality, 2nd or Subsequent Offense
  • 1 Count – Possession of Schedule I & II Narcotic Drugs (MDMA/Ecstasy)
    • Near Certain Places (Park), Habitual Criminality, 2nd or Subsequent Offense
  • 1 Count – Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

The 43-year-old resident faces these three charges:

  • 1 Count – Possession of Cocaine/Cocaine Base
  • 1 Count – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • 1 Count – Possession of Schedule I & II Narcotic (Fentanyl)

