Sheriff: Platteville man arrested for OWI on way to work

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A report about a driver having trouble parking his car in a Spring Green driveway overnight led to the man’s arrest on what would be his fourth OWI, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

When the Platteville man left the house, he was on his way to work, Sheriff Chip Meister explained. The driver’s struggles parking his car was called in to authorities shortly after 12:30 a.m.

A Sauk Co. deputy caught up to the 45-year-old man as he was driving through the village and stopped him. While talking to the man, the deputy noticed signs that he was under the influence, the report continued. After the suspect took a field sobriety test, he was arrested.

The man was taken to the Sauk Co. jail where he was book for Operating Under the Influence, 4th offense.

