St. Olaf’s Parish worker accused of sexual assault of student, Diocese confirms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A religious brother who has worked in the Diocese of Madison was taken into custody Thursday on multiple child sex allegations.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office records show Rajnal Rehmat was booked into its jail on counts of sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault of a student by a staff member, and child enticement. The District Attorney’s Office has not filed charges against him at this time.

The Diocese confirmed Rehmat has worked at St. Olaf’s Parish, in DeForest, since June, explaining he arrived as a religious brother from Pakistan, as a member of the international community Canons Regular of Jesus the Lord, Madison Diocese spokesperson Brent King said. Rehmet has been placed on administrative leave and his religious superiors were notified, the statement continued.

King explained the Diocese learned of the allegations Sunday night and immediately notified law enforcement. He indicated that action led to Rehmat’s arrest four days later. King added the Diocese would have no further statement, citing the ongoing investigation, and pledged its members would fully cooperate with law enforcement.

