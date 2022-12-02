A Windy & Cool Weekend Forecast

Milder Temperatures Are Expected Today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
  • Well Above Average Temperatures Today
  • Increasing Wind
  • Much Colder Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - December has officially arrived and while things are fairly calm right now, a few disturbances will impact southern Wisconsin in the first full week of the month. The first will be as we move into this weekend with the main concern being gusty winds along with a few mixed showers. The second by the early and middle half of next week which will bring another chance of mixed showers.

Sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds with strong winds out of the south at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Mild temperatures will be seen with highs near 50 degrees. A few rain and snow showers will develop this evening and last though around midnight with lows crashing to the middle teens.

A mostly sunny weekend is expected with cold temperatures. On Saturday, highs will be in the middle 20s with lingering breezy conditions. Lows in the teens mean a cold start Sunday, but we should warm into the upper 30s. That is about normal for this time of year as the winds start to wind down. We will start Monday off with more of the same before some changes move in.

Increasing clouds Monday will give way to some rain and snow showers by the evening and lasting into the overnight hours. This may continue Tuesday as colder air returns with highs at or below freezing. Another impulse of energy could give some snow showers for Wednesday. Sunshine will return to wrap up the week, but cold temperatures below freezing remain.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(wmtv)
