Blustery and cold Saturday

Milder temps return tomorrow
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Wind gusts near 40 mph this morning
  • Winds decreasing later in the day
  • Warmer temps to start the new week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front passed through the region overnight, bringing a few light flurries and some very strong winds. A Wind Advisory is in place through the morning hours as wind gusts could be near 40 mph at times. If you’re traveling on open roadways this morning, especially roads that run north to south, be prepared for some gusty conditions. Also, be sure that your holiday decorations are secure!

Now that our winds have switched back out of the west, cooler air will move into the region. Highs will remain in the mid-20s today, with windy conditions making it feel more like the teens for the majority of the day. At least it’ll be sunny! Winds will shift back out of the south on Sunday which will allow for some milder conditions.

High temperatures will return to the upper 30s on Sunday and Monday. We do have a few minor precip chances this week but it doesn’t look like we’ll see any big weather-makers impacting southern Wisconsin. There’s a chance for a bit of rain or snow late on Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the 30s through the rest of the week.

