Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that occurred in the Town of Lodi.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying an Amazon delivery driver.

The sheriff’s office is looking to identify the person in the above photo regarding an incident that occurred in the Town of Lodi.

Anyone with information about the driver should contact Deputy Chad Steinle at 608-742-4166, extension 3351. Tips can also be submitted online or through Columbia County Crimestoppers at 800-293-TIPS.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a variety of holiday gifts, decorations and...
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!

Latest News

Over 300 community members enjoyed breakfast and a visit with Santa Saturday.
Fundraising breakfast on Madison’s Northside brings Santa to town
WisDOT reminds drivers of safe driving tips ahead of winter weather
Members of the NBC15 news team are up for a total of three honors at the Annual Chicago/Midwest...
NBC15 nominated for 3 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
No injuries or damage found after shots fired reported downtown Madison