Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver

TOWN OF LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying an Amazon delivery driver.

The sheriff’s office is looking to identify the person in the above photo regarding an incident that occurred in the Town of Lodi.

Anyone with information about the driver should contact Deputy Chad Steinle at 608-742-4166, extension 3351. Tips can also be submitted online or through Columbia County Crimestoppers at 800-293-TIPS.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.