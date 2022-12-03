Copeland reinstated as Sennett Middle School principal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) Board of Education reinstated Jeffrey Copeland unanimously Friday as the principal of Sennett Middle School, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed.

Copeland was ousted after less than a month on the job back at the start of this school year.

MMSD Board President Ali Muldrow said Copeland will be reinstated, but with some contingencies. He will have three weeks without pay to serve as suspension, a written reprimand and professional development, some of which may have already been carried out in his time away. LeMonds also confirmed this information.

“This was an incredibly challenging decision, and after a thorough review of this matter, we believe this decision acknowledged all voices, respected the grievance process, and acknowledged the seriousness of the incident,” the MMSD school board said in a statement Friday. “The board acknowledges the commitment of our administrators and their dedication to ensuring every individual seeking employment with MMSD is treated with respect and dignity.”

A statement from the district said that the decision by the board will help provide a “time of healing and moving forward.”

“The passion our families and community have for the success of our scholars and schools is what makes MMSD so strong,” the district said in a statement. “Strong relationships among scholars, families, and staff are vital to co-creating learning environments where all scholars have equal opportunity to thrive.”

The district also said it recognizes the importance of creating an inclusive environment in its schools.

“As such, MMSD continues to stand committed to reject the spirit and logic behind any form of discrimination, in alignment with our core values,” the district added.

Officials did not confirm when Copeland would be returning to the school.

