Crews respond to Christmas tree fire in Township of Dekorra, remind public to water trees often

A Christmas tree started on fire in the Township of Dekorra early Saturday morning.
A Christmas tree started on fire in the Township of Dekorra early Saturday morning.(Poynette Dekorra Fire Department)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire crews responded to a Christmas tree fire in the Township of Dekorra early Saturday morning.

Poynette/Dekorra Fire and EMS responded to a single family residence on Tipperary Road in Dekorra just before 4 a.m. after a responder on scene confirmed they could see smoke.

Units on scene were able to identify the source of the fire and extinguish it. After a brief investigation, it was determined that the live Christmas tree inside the home had caught fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the fire department.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Alliant Energy and MG&E also helped Poynette/Dekorra Fire and EMS with the incident.

The fire department reported that there were no injuries, and all units were back in service by 6 a.m.

The fire department also stated that the incident serves as a good reminder to the public to frequently water live trees and inspect your tree lights often.

ReadyWisconsin also posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon with reminders and tips for watering live trees. It said a dry tree will more easily catch on fire.

It suggested following these safety tips for your Christmas tree:

  • Water your tree every day.
  • Turn off the holiday lights before going to bed.
  • Throw away light strands with frayed or pinched wires.
  • Place your Christmas tree away from heat sources.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a variety of holiday gifts, decorations and...
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!

Latest News

Unwanted firearms to be transformed into garden tools following Cambridge gun buyback
Santa pays a visit to Cross Plains during drive-thru event
Wisconsin Athletics announced Saturday that the women’s volleyball team will be playing...
Wisconsin volleyball to play at Fiserv Forum in 2023 season
The BBB said between high inflation rates and increased prices of consumer goods, the 2022...
BBB offers tips to shop smart and safely this holiday season