Crews respond to Christmas tree fire in Township of Dekorra, remind public to water trees often

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire crews responded to a Christmas tree fire in the Township of Dekorra early Saturday morning.

Poynette/Dekorra Fire and EMS responded to a single family residence on Tipperary Road in Dekorra just before 4 a.m. after a responder on scene confirmed they could see smoke.

Units on scene were able to identify the source of the fire and extinguish it. After a brief investigation, it was determined that the live Christmas tree inside the home had caught fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the fire department.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Alliant Energy and MG&E also helped Poynette/Dekorra Fire and EMS with the incident.

The fire department reported that there were no injuries, and all units were back in service by 6 a.m.

The fire department also stated that the incident serves as a good reminder to the public to frequently water live trees and inspect your tree lights often.

ReadyWisconsin also posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon with reminders and tips for watering live trees. It said a dry tree will more easily catch on fire.

It suggested following these safety tips for your Christmas tree:

Water your tree every day.

Turn off the holiday lights before going to bed.

Throw away light strands with frayed or pinched wires.

Place your Christmas tree away from heat sources.

