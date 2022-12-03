Fickell contract outlines salary over time, potential resignation stipulations

Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The contract for new UW-Madison Head Football Coach Luke Fickell details how much he’ll be paid, as well as how much he’d have to pay if he decided to leave the team early.

The contract acquired by NBC15 on Friday outlines his term, starting on Nov. 30, 2022, and ending on March 31, 2030.

According to the contract, it states Fickell will receive $1 million in biweekly payments from Nov. 30 through March 31, 2023. After that, he’s set to receive $3 million annually for his gross base salary.

An additional compensation agreement between the University of Wisconsin Foundation and Fickell shows that he will receive $1.5 million for the period ending March 31, 2023. There will also be payments that increase each year during the following periods, on top of his gross base salary:

  • $4.5 million for April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024 ($7.5 million total)
  • $4.6 million for April 1, 2024-March 31,2025 ($7.6 million total)
  • $4.7 million for April 1, 2025-March 31, 2026 ($7.7 million total)
  • $4.8 million for April 1, 2026-March 31, 2027 ($7.8 million total)
  • $4.9 million for April 1, 2027-March 31, 2028 ($7.9 million total)
  • $5 million for April 1, 2028- March 31, 2029 ($8 million total)
  • $5.1 million for April 1, 2029-March 31,2030 ($8.1 million total)

Should he choose to leave Wisconsin early, the 19-page document states Fickell would have to pay $8 million if he resigned between now and March 31, 2027. He would only have to pay $5 million if he resigned on or after April 1, 2027 but prior to the university’s last game of the final football season in the current term.

Fickell is also eligible for bonuses depending on the team’s performance, including $1.45 million if he wins a national championship.

