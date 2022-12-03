Fundraising breakfast on Madison’s Northside brings Santa to town

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Volunteers with the Madison Northside Business Association served up countless pancakes and endless smiles to Northside community members Saturday while supporting area food pantries.

Returning in person to the Esquire Club on Sherman Ave., kids were able to visit with Saint Nick at MNBA’s Breakfast with Santa fundraiser.

“In our 18 years of doing this, we’ve raised over $50,000 to give to the pantries on the Northside and thousands of pounds of food that go to both the River and Lakeview Lutheran food pantries,” started Nelson. “Together they serve hundreds of families every week, the food insecurities are unbelievable, so we try what we can do on the Northside to help out.”

Back for the first time in three years, Nelson says he’s beyond grateful for the community turnout. “We’re very happy, very happy. Kids are excited to see Santa, get a nice goody bag from them and we should be able to give the food pantries a nice sizeable amount of money.”

From setup to cooking, the entire fundraiser is run by volunteers with the Madison Northside Business Association. “And we really have to thank John Kavanaugh from the Esquire Club because he totally closes down the restaurant in the morning for us to come in,” Nelson thanked.

To learn more about the work the Northside Business Association does, see here.

