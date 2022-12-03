Gas prices continue to drop into the holiday season

Drivers were excited to see gas prices fall below $3 per gallon Friday.
Kwik Trip prices drop
Kwik Trip prices drop(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cost of filling up your tank is going down and might continue until the end of the year. Drivers in Madison may have been stunned to see prices drop below $3 per gallon in some parts of the city.

There are some stations in Madison offering a whopping $2.99 per gallon Friday. Mother of six Hannah Karnga says she hopes prices continue to drop.

“I was excited, so happy because I know how much money I spend on gas every week,” Karnga said. “I have to fill my car after every two days so I have been spending a lot of money on gas.”

American Automobile Association (AAA) says the average price for gas in the Badger state is $3.07. Meanwhile, Dane County is averaging around $3.18.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.45 according to AAA, which is down 12 cents from last week and 29 cents in the past month.

Analysts say fears about COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown protests in China have caused a dent in demand, leading to lower gas prices in the U.S.

The highest price Wisconsin drivers paid was roughly $4.90 in mid-June. With the fall season wrapping up, prices are in the $2 range- almost $3 but not quite.

Some analysts predict gas prices will keep falling as we head toward the end-of-the-year holiday season.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a variety of holiday gifts, decorations and...
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!

Latest News

Spongy moth caterpillars
Wisconsin spongy moth population increases for third consecutive year
Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Copeland reinstated as Sennett Middle School principal
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job asks people to stop driving distracted or...
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention