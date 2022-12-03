Kick off the beginning of December with these 4 weekend events!

Destination Madison's Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four fun events to kickstart the new month!
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s December, which means the holidays are upon us! Luckily, the Madison area is full of activities for the whole family to check out to start off the season strong.

Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events coming up this weekend.

Highlights include: the “Put Me in Coach” beer party release, the New Glarus Christkindli Market in downtown New Glarus, the 26th Annual Fair Trade Holiday Festival at the Monona Terrace in Madison and the Holiday Bazaar at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center.

For more information about any of these upcoming events, and the latest updates on weekly events and activities happening in the Madison area, visit Destination Madison’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a variety of holiday gifts, decorations and...
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!

Latest News

Verizon's Gadget Guru Steve Van Dinter joined NBC15's Elizabeth Wadas on Friday, December 2 to...
From Verizon’s Gadget Guru: Gift ideas for all the techies on your nice list!
UW Women's volleyball is looking to repeat the successes of their 2021 season
Road to repeat championship: UW Volleyball
Badgers set for first round matchup against Quinnipiac
A religious brother who has worked in the Diocese of Madison was taken into custody Thursday on...
St. Olaf’s Parish worker accused of sexual assault of student, Diocese confirms