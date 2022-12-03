Madison College invites the public to celebrate Hmong New Year

The Madison College community spent their Saturday celebrating the Hmong New Year!
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison College community spent their Saturday celebrating the Hmong New Year!

The technical college hosted a free event at their Traux Campus, where the public could watch cultural dance, buy from Hmong-owned vendors and spend time together as a community.

Community engagement coordinator Masaya Xiong said there are many Hmong New Year celebrations around the area, each one a bit different.

“There are certain traditions that do happen. New Years is just not a big celebration, there are families that do their own type of New Years, they have clan based New Year’s too, and all those look very different depending on who runs them.”

Xiong said what makes their celebration unique is their focus on educating the community.

“What makes us a little bit different is we get a chance to really help educate our community about our textile, our dance movements, our vendors, right? And so, we’re going to have some of that learning component that’s going to go into the performances.”

Thousands gathered at Alliant Energy Center in November for Madison’s annual Hmong New Year celebration.

