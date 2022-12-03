Madison tattoo shop hosts community toy drive

A local tattoo shop was giving back to the community Friday.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Ultimate Arts Tattoo in Madison held a drive-up event where people could bring new, unwrapped toys and get a voucher for a tattoo in return.

Artists at Ultimate Arts Tattoo say they have been doing this event for 20 years.

“Lived a good life I’ve never had to ask for anything or have a need for anything. I know people who have affected me a lot and I want to give back and I want to make sure nobody has to go through what my friends have,” Michael Spangler, a tattoo artist said.

All the toys donated Friday on the east side will go to kids in the Madison area through Toys for Tots.

