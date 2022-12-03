NBC15 nominated for 3 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the NBC15 news team are up for a total of three honors at the Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards being held Saturday night.

The regional chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will announce the 2022 award winners in Chicago.

NBC15′s three nominees are:

The award gala is being hosted by Sultan A. Salahuddin, who stars in HBO’s “South Side.”

WMTV competes against television stations in the Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau-Rhinelander markets; and also stations in Chicago, Peoria-Bloomington and Rockford, Illinois; and South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana.

WMTV’s sister-stations, WBAY in Green Bay and WNDU in South Bend, also received nominations.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.