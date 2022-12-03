NBC15 nominated for 3 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards

Members of the NBC15 news team are up for a total of three honors at the Annual Chicago/Midwest...
By Abriela Thiel
Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the NBC15 news team are up for a total of three honors at the Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards being held Saturday night.

The regional chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will announce the 2022 award winners in Chicago.

NBC15′s three nominees are:

  • Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Human Interest News: “Back on Track” by Tim Elliot and Curt Lenz
  • Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent: News Anchor Leigh Mills
  • Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Lifestyle News: “Pace of the Paddle” a series by John Stofflet, Jeremy Nichols and Curt Lenz

The award gala is being hosted by Sultan A. Salahuddin, who stars in HBO’s “South Side.”

WMTV competes against television stations in the Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau-Rhinelander markets; and also stations in Chicago, Peoria-Bloomington and Rockford, Illinois; and South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana.

WMTV’s sister-stations, WBAY in Green Bay and WNDU in South Bend, also received nominations.

