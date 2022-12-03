No injuries or damage found after shots fired reported downtown Madison

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after a report of shots fired downtown.

Multiple people reported hearing shots fired near North Frances St., and officers were dispatched at 2:22 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and officers found no signs of property damage.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a variety of holiday gifts, decorations and...
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!

Latest News

Members of the NBC15 news team are up for a total of three honors at the Annual Chicago/Midwest...
NBC15 nominated for 3 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
The Badgers Volleyball team advances in the NCAA tournament with a three set win over...
Badgers volleyball advances in NCAA tournament after win over Quinnipiac
Getting your car serviced is becoming more of a challenge, and that's because there's less...
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares solution to alleviate mechanic shortage