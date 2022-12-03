No injuries or damage found after shots fired reported downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after a report of shots fired downtown.

Multiple people reported hearing shots fired near North Frances St., and officers were dispatched at 2:22 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and officers found no signs of property damage.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.