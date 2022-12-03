Santa pays a visit to Cross Plains during drive-thru event

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season has officially kicked off in Cross Plains! Santa paid a visit to the town Saturday morning and families lined up in their cars for the event.

The drive-thru celebration was hosted at the Cross Plains American Legion Hall, where in addition to saying hi to Father Christmas and taking home a goodie bag of treats, community members could donate to the event’s food drive.

Coordinator of the event Karen Semrau said the entirety of Cross Plains comes together for the annual holiday gathering.

“It’s a very grassroots effort. We get contributions for our goodie bags for the kids from individuals, service organizations, the local businesses in town, the community is incredible generous and supportive.”

She said the food drive continues to be a success each year.

“The food drive has really been so embraced by the community and at this point in time with inflation and some people losing their jobs, not doing as well, this just becomes a nice way to give back to the community as well.”

Semrau said last year over 500 pounds of non-perishable food was colleceted, and proceeds from the drives are distributed locally.

