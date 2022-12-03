Stoughton celebrates holiday season with annual light show

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s officially December now, and in Stoughton the community is already in the holiday spirit with this year’s light show.

NBC15 meteorologist Brian Doogs traveled to Rotary Park in Stoughton to share what people can expect if they plan to visit.

The light show is presented by the Stoughton Fire Department and Stoughton Rotary Club and is funded fully by donations from the community.

“It’s really a community effort,” former Stoughton Fire Chief Marty Lamers said. “It takes about 400 hours to set the display up. It’s a lot of fun, a lot of work, but it’s a great thing for the community.”

The show is free and runs every night until January 1. All you need to do is pull up to the lights, sit in your car and tune your radio to 88.5 FM, and the lights will synch up to the holiday music.

