Unwanted firearms to be transformed into garden tools following Cambridge gun buyback

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMRBDIGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Turning unwanted guns into garden tools. That is the idea behind Guns to Gardens, a gun buyback event hosted Saturday by the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church.

Community members had the option to drop off their unloaded firearms at the drive-thru event, where the weapons were then dismantled. Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler said the event ensures the guns will not be used for future harm.

“For a lot of people that’s a healing thing, and a hopeful thing, in the midst of I think this year alone we’ve had 611 mass shootings. Even here in Wisconsin we’ve had those shootings and even in Madison area,” Marrese-Wheeler said. “Gun violence touches all of our lives, and a lot of people say, ‘I don’t think that’ll happen here,’ and unfortunately it does, and it leaves lasting scars.”

Pastor Marrese-Wheeler said faith communities around the nation are holding gun buyback events this weekend in remembrance of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that took place during this month 10 years ago.

