From Verizon’s Gadget Guru: Gift ideas for all the techies on your nice list!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is here, which means it’s time to get a head start on all your holiday shopping!

If you’re looking for a tech-savvy gift to get a friend or family member this year, Verizon’s Gadget Guru Steve Van Dinter has the latest details on all the hot new products on the market this year.

First on the list: the Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone. The phone has a high-quality camera, and even features a magic eraser tool to edit photos. The new Pixel retails for $25 a month, and is free with a trade-in.

Next on the list, the Google Pixel smart watch, which pairs perfectly with the phone, and could be gifted separately or together. The watch integrates with Fitbit and also connects to Verizon’s LTE network — which means you’ll still be connected even on the go, or on a run if you leave the phone at home. The watch costs $11 a month, and is actually free with any smartphone purchase.

And for the runner in your life, or anyone else in the market for some new bluetooth headphones, Van Dinter recommends the Samsung BudsPro 2, which come with the portable charging case. The earbuds also feature an intelligent noise cancellation. The BudsPro 2 retail for $250.

And for the party people who love to dance — look no further than the JBL Party Box On-the-Go. Great for tailgating, parties, and taking on the go, as the name suggests. The speaker also retails for $250.

For the gamer, Van Dinter has a couple options. First, for PlayStation lovers, the Logitech Steering Wheel and Pedals, which will give you the realistic feel while you’re playing games. The wheel retails at $399. And for XBox lovers, the Wireless Pulse Red Controller, which retails for $65.

Lastly, for a fun, completely customize-able gift, Verizon will be hosting a special event in partnership with local artist “Oh Ya Studio.” The event will be held at the Verizon store on East Washington Avenue from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and you will be able to get free customized phone cases and other accessories.

For more information on holiday tech, visit the Verizon website.

