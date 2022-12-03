Wisconsin spongy moth population increases for third consecutive year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reported a rise in the state’s spongy moth population.

The DATCP caught 202,300 spongy moths in 10,044 traps this summer. Spongy moths are invasive pests that can cause severe leaf loss of trees and shrubs, especially oaks.

Michael Falk, DATCP’s trapping coordinator, says that Wisconsin’s weather trends allowed the spongy moth population to grow in recent years.

“A lack of extreme cold events has allowed many spongy moth eggs to survive the winter, and a steady trend of warm, dry summers has limited the impact of diseases that normally kill spongy moth caterpillars,” Falk said.

The southwest and west-central part of the state saw a moderate spread, while rates were higher in the northwest and central-eastern regions.

As part of the federal Slow the Spread of the Spongy Moth Program, DATCP uses trapping to track the size and location of spongy moth populations. Trapping data helps DATCP determine what sites need to be sprayed, an effort that limits the spread of spongy moths. Over 121,000 acres across 15 counties in western Wisconsin were sprayed in 2022, according to DATCP.

Wisconsinites are encouraged to fight the spread of spongy moths by treating or removing moth egg masses, which are tan, oval or bulb-shaped and slightly bigger than a quarter. Egg masses are found on trees, vehicles, fences, playground equipment, buildings or any outdoor item, DATCP says. One mass can hold 500 to 1,000 eggs.

To destroy a mass, DATCP recommends using a putty knife, stiff brush or similar hand tool and placing the mass into warm, soapy water. Soak the mass for a few days and then discard in the trash. Horticultural oil can be sprayed on egg masses as well.

For more information, call (800) 642-6684, email spongymoth@wisconsin.gov or visit https://spongymoth.wi.gov/Pages/home.aspx.

