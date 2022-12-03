Wisconsin volleyball to play at Fiserv Forum in 2023 season

Wisconsin Athletics announced Saturday that the women’s volleyball team will be playing...
Wisconsin Athletics announced Saturday that the women’s volleyball team will be playing Marquette in the 2023 season.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletics announced Saturday that the women’s volleyball team will be playing Marquette in the 2023 season.

The Wisconsin volleyball team will play Marquette at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 13, 2023.

Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said he’s excited the volleyball team will have the opportunity to play at Fiserv Forum.

“This is an exciting announcement and I’m thrilled that our volleyball team will have the opportunity to play in such a terrific venue,” McIntosh said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a variety of holiday gifts, decorations and...
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!

Latest News

U.S. players react at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands...
US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1
Wisconsin wins set three 25-4. They will take on TCU saturday.
Badgers volleyball advances in NCAA tournament after win over Quinnipiac
Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
Fickell contract outlines salary over time, potential resignation stipulations
David Bakhtiari returns to game action against the Buccaneers.
Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won’t play Sunday