Wisconsin volleyball to play at Fiserv Forum in 2023 season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletics announced Saturday that the women’s volleyball team will be playing Marquette in the 2023 season.

The Wisconsin volleyball team will play Marquette at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 13, 2023.

Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said he’s excited the volleyball team will have the opportunity to play at Fiserv Forum.

“This is an exciting announcement and I’m thrilled that our volleyball team will have the opportunity to play in such a terrific venue,” McIntosh said.

