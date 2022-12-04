Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz enters the transfer portal

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After four years playing for the Wisconsin Badgers, Graham Mertz announced that he has entered the transfer portal in a Tweet on Sunday night.

The expectations for the quarterback were set high by his lofty recruiting ranking and his sparking debut as a starter back in 2020 after previous QB Jack Coan’s injury.

The quarterback from Overland Park, Kansas started out his time with the Badgers during his redshirt year in 2019. He came in as a backup quarterback for two games and completed nine of ten passes for 73 yards.

The expectations were high for Mertz starting out. He was rated a four-star recruit by 237 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. However, during his 2020 and 2021, Mertz struggled to improve his consistency. He started all seven games in 2021 and all thirteen in 2021, completing 118 of 194 passes in 2021. In 2021 he had a .595 average for completion with 169 of 284 passes being complete during his second letter season. Mertz threw five interceptions during the 2021 season and nine touchdown passes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside

Latest News

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Playoff field set: Georgia vs. Ohio State; Michigan vs. TCU
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after sacking Washington State quarterback...
Wisconsin facing Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Wisconsin Athletics announced Saturday that the women’s volleyball team will be playing...
Wisconsin volleyball to play at Fiserv Forum in 2023 season
Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
Fickell contract outlines salary over time, potential resignation stipulations