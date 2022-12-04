Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz enters the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After four years playing for the Wisconsin Badgers, Graham Mertz announced that he has entered the transfer portal in a Tweet on Sunday night.

The expectations for the quarterback were set high by his lofty recruiting ranking and his sparking debut as a starter back in 2020 after previous QB Jack Coan’s injury.

The quarterback from Overland Park, Kansas started out his time with the Badgers during his redshirt year in 2019. He came in as a backup quarterback for two games and completed nine of ten passes for 73 yards.

The expectations were high for Mertz starting out. He was rated a four-star recruit by 237 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. However, during his 2020 and 2021, Mertz struggled to improve his consistency. He started all seven games in 2021 and all thirteen in 2021, completing 118 of 194 passes in 2021. In 2021 he had a .595 average for completion with 169 of 284 passes being complete during his second letter season. Mertz threw five interceptions during the 2021 season and nine touchdown passes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.