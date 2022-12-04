Badgers top Marquette 80-77 in I-94 rivalry

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team came out on top at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, taking down Marquette 80-77.

The Badgers came to play in Milwaukee, shooting 69.6 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from the three in the first half of action.

Sophomore Chucky Hepburn did not miss a basket in the first half, Hepburn was 6-6 from the field and 4-4 from the three for 16 first half points.

At the start of the second half Hepburn would head to the locker room with an undisclosed injury and would return to the game with 7:00 remaining in the game.

After an 11 point lead at the half, Badgers would have a stretch with six consecutive empty possessions and four turnovers to allow Marquette to close the gap.

Hepburn would sink a three to give Wisconsin a two point lead with less than a minute to go, but a Oso Ighodaro dunk would tie it up at 70 to force overtime.

In overtime Tyler Wahl would have five points, Jordan Davis would hit a key three and Max Klesmit would have a crucial layup to put the Badgers ahead by two in the final seconds of the game.

Wisconsin hangs on to get the narrow 80-77 victory over Marquette on Head Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard’s 52nd birthday.

Hepburn would lead the Badgers with 19 points followed by Wahl with 15 and Klesmit with 13.

Up next Wisconsin will host Maryland on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

