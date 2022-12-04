Iowa Co. man arrested for OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested by Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle.

According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him.

After waking the Cobb man, officials performed a short investigation and assessment and transported the man to the hospital for evaluation. Officials said after he was cleared, the 42 year old was placed under arrest and charged for OWI, 5th or 6th offense and transported to the Iowa Co. Jail.

