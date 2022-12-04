Iowa Co. man arrested for OWI

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested by Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle.

According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him.

After waking the Cobb man, officials performed a short investigation and assessment and transported the man to the hospital for evaluation. Officials said after he was cleared, the 42 year old was placed under arrest and charged for OWI, 5th or 6th offense and transported to the Iowa Co. Jail.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside

Latest News

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after sacking Washington State quarterback...
Wisconsin facing Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
MPD cancels Silver Alert for Madison woman found safe
One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side
Madison Area Concert Handbells rings in 25 years of unique music next weekend
Madison Area Concert Handbells rings in 25 years of unique music next weekend