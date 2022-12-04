MPD issues Silver Alert for missing woman last seen on city’s west side

Everlee Triplett was last seen on the west side of Madison on Saturday morning.
Everlee Triplett was last seen on the west side of Madison on Saturday morning.(Madison Police Department)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department issued a Silver Alert Saturday night for a missing Madison woman who was last seen on the west side of the city Saturday morning.

MPD said 62-year-old Everlee Triplett is missing and is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Triplett was last seen on the west side of Madison at Brompton Circle around 10 a.m. Saturday. MPD said she walked away from the area.

MPD said she does not have access to a vehicle, and while she has used public transportation in the past, she hasn’t in the past two years.

Triplett is described as a Black woman who is 5′9″ and 154 lbs. She has brown eyes and gray or partially gray short hair. MPD said Triplett has some missing teeth.

She was last seen wearing a zip up hoodie with a Raider’s logo on the front and brown leather men’s shoes.

If you have any information about Triplett’s location, please contact the City of Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 option 6 (non-emergency dispatch).

