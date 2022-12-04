One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side

By Lauren Taillon
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred on Madison’s near-west side overnight.

The UW Police Department told businesses in the area of 333 East Campus Mall to lock down due to the incident shortly after 2 a.m.

One out of three people who were on the scene at 300 N Frances St. received non-life-threatening injuries from the knife.

Witnesses nearby fled the scene shortly after.

Police say the weapon was recovered and there is currently no threat to the community.

