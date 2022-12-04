One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred on Madison’s near-west side overnight.

The UW Police Department told businesses in the area of 333 East Campus Mall to lock down due to the incident shortly after 2 a.m.

One out of three people who were on the scene at 300 N Frances St. received non-life-threatening injuries from the knife.

Witnesses nearby fled the scene shortly after.

Police say the weapon was recovered and there is currently no threat to the community.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.