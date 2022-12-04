Vinyl collectors shop over 45,000 albums, all proceeds to support Wis. healthcare

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison this week.

Agrace is hosting a sale of more than 45,000 records. Albums will sell for $2 each, and sale proceeds will help fund Agrace’s health care services across southern Wisconsin.

The collection was donated by Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca Records. Kirchstein founded Cuca Records in 1959 in Sauk City and recorded thousands of songs and LP records until the early 1970s. The independent record label is said to have “captured the sound of Wisconsin in the 1960s.”

Kirchstein’s record collection includes rock, country, jazz, blues and American genre albums. Robert Washburn, Agrace pack up and pick up manager, said it took three days to collect and bring the records to the store.

“We are honored that the Kirchstein family chose to give their treasured collection to Agrace and grateful we can help get their records into the hands of many other music lovers,” Washburn said.

Alan Ginsberg has traveled all over the world collecting vinyl albums, and he said the experience is about more than hunting for new music, but about bonding with fellow collectors.

“Half the enjoyment comes from me just meeting other collectors and sharing what they found, comparing other hunts that they have and that sort of thing.”

The sale will run from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — or as long as supplies last — at 1922 S. Stoughton Road, Madison.

