Watching precip chances this week

Warmer temps and lighter winds today

Stray rain/snow showers on Monday

Best precip chance: Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today will feel pretty nice compared to the cold and windy conditions of Saturday! We’ll see more sunshine through the day today, with winds out of the southwest helping to boost our temperatures back into the upper 30s. Enjoy the sunshine today, cloudier skies are ahead to start the workweek.

Clouds build in overnight ahead of an approaching system. A weak cold front will sweep through the state on Monday, possibly sparking up a few brief rain or snow showers, especially north of Dane county. Most of Monday will end up being dry, just cloudy but mild. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Tuesday, but that cold front will have no major impact.

Another weak disturbance could bring a few additional snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, but Thursday looks to be our most promising precip chance. Low pressure will move in from the southwest, initially bringing rain to southern Wisconsin before it transitions to a bit of snow later in the day. How large of an impact that system has will really depend on temperatures: if they cool quickly Thursday evening, things could get icy.

