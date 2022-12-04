Wisconsin facing Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

For the 21st consecutive season, Wisconsin is headed to a bowl game
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after sacking Washington State quarterback...
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after sacking Washington State quarterback during second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Washington State beat Wisconsins 17-14.(Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers will take on Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix Arizona on December 27.

The news was first reported by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

The Badgers finished the regular season with a 6-6 overall record, 4-5 in Big Ten play.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is the only bowl game between the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences. This will be the first meeting between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity for our players,” Head Wisconsin Football Coach Luke Fickell said. “Oklahoma State is a great program and I have tremendous respect for Coach Gundy and his staff. Bowl games are great rewards for players and staff and I can’t wait to start our preparation.”

“I’m very proud of our team for earning the chance to play another game,” Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said. “I’d like to thank everyone at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for selecting us. Bowl games are always special events for our fans. We have a tremendous following of Badgers in the Phoenix area and I’m sure they will carry on the tradition of incredible support we’ve enjoyed for many years at bowl games.”

Kickoff between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State is set for 9:15 p.m. at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

