1 dead in fiery crash early Monday morning, Madison police report

One person was found dead in a vehicle after a fiery crash early in the morning, on Monday,...
One person was found dead in a vehicle after a fiery crash early in the morning, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, early morning crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports.

According to the Madison Police Dept. statement, officers found the vehicle still burning around 1:20 a.m. when they arrived at the scene near Pleasant View Road and Flagstone Drive, near University Ridge Golf Course. When the fire was put out, the officers discovered the body inside.

The police department did not offer too many details about the wreck, noting only, that the vehicle hit a light fixture as well as a metal utility pole.

The name of the individual who died has not been released.

