Armed robber strikes victim with axe, Madison police report

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An armed robbery suspect struck his victim in the head with an axe early Sunday morning during a robbery on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department reported.

According to the Madison Police Department, the victim told investigators the suspect came up to him in the 1700 block of Theirer Road and demanded his wallet. Then, the suspect allegedly followed the 54-year-old victim to a Motel 6 that is less than a mile away, in the 4200 block of E. Towne Blvd., and struck him with a small axe.

The victim contacted police around 5 a.m. that morning from the motel, the report continued. Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not located the suspect and no description was given. The police department’s investigation in still ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside

Latest News

UW Badgers Football will move forward without QB Graham Mertz
UW Badgers Football will move forward without QB Graham Mertz
One person was found dead in a vehicle after a fiery crash early in the morning, on Monday,...
1 dead in fiery crash early Monday morning, Madison police report
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11:00am.
Rain & Snow Chances Today
Senior dancers return to Waukesha a year after four members were among six who died when...
Waukesha Christmas Parade returns to the city