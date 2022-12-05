Armed robber strikes victim with axe, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An armed robbery suspect struck his victim in the head with an axe early Sunday morning during a robbery on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department reported.

According to the Madison Police Department, the victim told investigators the suspect came up to him in the 1700 block of Theirer Road and demanded his wallet. Then, the suspect allegedly followed the 54-year-old victim to a Motel 6 that is less than a mile away, in the 4200 block of E. Towne Blvd., and struck him with a small axe.

The victim contacted police around 5 a.m. that morning from the motel, the report continued. Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not located the suspect and no description was given. The police department’s investigation in still ongoing.

