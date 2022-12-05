Fickell says Leonhard is still deciding his future at Wisconsin

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between against Wisconsin and Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Head Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell spoke with the media via Zoom on Sunday and said that he opened the door for Jim Leonhard to remain on Wisconsin’s staff, but Leonhard is weighing his options.

“It’s kind of unique cause I was in a very similar situation in 2011 so I might have a little more insight,” Fickell said. “He’s picked my brain and gone back and forth on what’s going to be best not just for him but for the future of the program. It’s not an easy decision it’s not one of those things that’s cut and dry.”

Fickell has confirmed that he has brought a few guys with him from Cincinnati to Wisconsin, and it was reported by Pete Thamel with ESPN that Fickell’s strength coach Brady Collins was one of the guys coming to Madison.

“It’s still kind of a mix we’re trying to figure out how much they can do back there coaching the bowl game for Cincinnati,” Fickell said. “I don’t think they’ll be around coaching anything here, just because I want to make this a really good experience for everyone involved.”

A source within the Wisconsin football program told NBC15 that Leonhard has not met with the team or announced a decision regarding whether or not he will stay with the program.

This comes amid reports that Leonhard was staying at Wisconsin and would remain defensive coordinator.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside

Latest News

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of...
Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz enters the transfer portal
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of an...
Badgers top Marquette 80-77 in I-94 rivalry
Wisconsin Athletics announced Saturday that the women’s volleyball team will be playing...
Wisconsin volleyball to play at Fiserv Forum in 2023 season
FILE - Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield, center, speaks to his team during the championship...
UW’s Sheffield wins Big Ten Coach of the Year; 3 make First-Team