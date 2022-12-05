Fitchburg Police Department investigating shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday afternoon on the south side of Madison, it said in a release.

Dane County Communications said it received multiple 911 calls just after 2 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road.

When MPD and Fitchburg PD responded, they discovered evidence confirming that guns had been fired and investigating officers discovered a large a group was fighting in the area moments before shots were fired.

Officials closed the road during the investigation, but it has since been opened. Fitchburg PD is continuing to investigate the shots.

Anyone with additional information about the gun fire is asked to contact The Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or p3tips.com

