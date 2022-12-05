Packers fans take over Soldier Field in 206th meeting against the Bears

CHICAGO, IL. (WSAW) - Sunday’s battle between the Packers and Bears was the 206th meeting between the NFL’s oldest rivalry.

Even in a hostile environment, that didn’t stop cheese heads from making their presence known.

Whether you’re from the Chicagoland area or back in Wisconsin, Packers nation made their way down to Chicago show off their green and gold in enemy territory.

“It’s very intimidating,” says Krystle Weightman, from Rockford, IL. “We just got here, so this is our first Bears-Packers game that we’ve ever gone to.”

Even those who make their trip a yearly routine.

“This is probably our 12th or 13th Packers-Bears game, these are all of our friends,” says Lee Weidenbacher, from Chicago, IL. “We all get along, we have a good time. It’s the greatest city in the world, just too bad their football team sucks.”

With a rivalry as historical and intense as the Bears and Packers, there is no limit for trash talk.

“Oh it’s non-stop, we’ve been probably talking trash to Mike since about Monday,” says Weidenbacher. “It gets a little hostile.”

Trash talk that even runs in the family.

“Both of our husbands are Bears fans, so we’re used to the back and forth,” says Weightman. “Usually we get to do the heckling.”

Although each side has their differences, what matters most is having an unforgettable experience.

“Obviously, the food is great, but the memories are awesome,” says Emmet Widtfeldt, Clarendon Hills, IL. “So that’s what it’s all about.”

“We’ll shake hands at 3:30 today if the Packers win and wish each other merry Christmas I’m sure,” says Weidenbacher.

At the end of the day, even amongst a disappointing season, Packers fans will always have their pride.

“Go Packers!” says Weightman and Jodie Freeman, from Rockford, IL.

In a crowd of 61,233, Packers fans went home happy with a 28-19 victory.

