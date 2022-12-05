Rain & Snow Chances Today

Near or Slightly Above-Average Temperatures This Week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Winter Weather Advisory West of Madison this Morning
  • Very Little Accumulation
  • More Rain/Snow Possible Tueday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kind of an up and down start to December in the first few days and it looks like the first full week will continue that trend. A couple of weak disturbances will impact southern Wisconsin through the middle of the week. Overall precipitation looks to be on the lighter side. Temperatures will generally be near to a few degrees above normal.

Cloudy skies are expected today with a few snow showers, possibly mixed in with rain or freezing rain at times. A quick dusting is possible in spots. Temperatures climbing to around 40 degrees with a light westerly wind 5-10 mph. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 11:00 am for Crawford, Grant and Richland counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11:00am.
Mostly cloudy skies will be seen tonight with lows in the middle 20s. Cloudy skies remain Tuesday with a few more rain or snow showers possible. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Cloudy skies remain Tuesday night with lows into the middle 20s.

We will get a break from the active weather Wednesday, but more clouds than sunshine are expected. Highs will be near 40. More extensive cloud cover returns Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of a more potent weather maker.  This will bring a good chance of rain and snow ending as mostly snow. Another chance of snow possible by later in the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

