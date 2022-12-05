Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newly established transfer window is now open.

At the end of August the NCAA approved a new transfer portal policy, creating windows in which players could enter their name into the portal for 2022-2023.

The first window opened Monday and closes on January 18. The second transfer window opens on May 1 and runs through May 15.

Here’s who has entered the transfer portal from Wisconsin so far:

Junior quarterback, Graham Mertz:

The Badgers starting quarterback for three seasons announced on Sunday, December 4 that he would be entering the transfer portal. Mertz finished the 2022 season with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Redshirt junior safety, Titus Toler:

Toler made his Wisconsin debut in 2020 where he appeared in two games and had an interception against Illinois. Toler did not play in 2021 and appeared in five games during the 2022 season, recording seven total tackles. Toler has three years of eligibility remaining.

Senior offensive lineman, Michael Furtney:

Furtney appeared in all 12 games for Wisconsin this season, starting eight at right guard. Futney spent five seasons with the Badgers, appearing in 43 games during his career. Furtney has one year of eligibility remaining.

Freshman defensive lineman, Tristan Monday:

The true freshman did not appear in any games for Wisconsin this season, and has four years of eligibility remaining. Monday announced on social media that he will be transferring to Arizona State.

