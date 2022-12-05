Wisconsin DHS awarded $45 million to support workforce development

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday it was awarded a $45 million grant that aims to strengthen the public health workforce at state and local levels.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is part of a $3.2 billion amount for state, local and territorial jurisdictions across the U.S. to support the public health workforce and infrastructure nationwide.

“This is a win not only for our public health workforce, but for every community that will benefit from enhanced capacity to work collaboratively to build stronger, safer, and healthier communities,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

The grant is a five-year-investment that will evaluate Wisconsin’s public health system, including staffing levels, capacity and workforce well-being. The funding will promote strategies to recruit, prepare and retain a diverse workforce, according to DHS.

Approximately 40% of the workforce funding will support local and tribal health departments. DHS says the investments will promote equitable health treatment for all Wisconsin residents.

