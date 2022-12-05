Wisconsinites celebrate holiday season at 98th Capitol Christmas Pageant

The Kiwanis club of Madison held its 98th Christmas Pageant at the Capitol
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the state Capitol. Sunday, The Kiwanis Club of Madison held its 98th Christmas pageant.

Classic Christmas tunes and community members came together to start holiday celebrations.

Lights were dimmed while the crowd enjoyed performances from high school students. They sang, performed and helped Wisconsinites get into the holiday spirit. Co-chairman of the event Ken Saville says this is an event he wishes everyone could watch.

“It’s more the traditional Christmas music, so if you like that the acoustics in the capitol here are tremendous and the choir that is here and all the volunteers do a super job,” Saville said.

The group had two free performances for the community.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside

Latest News

Senior dancers return to Waukesha a year after four members were among six who died when...
Waukesha Christmas Parade returns to the city
The Kiwanis club of Madison held its 98th Christmas Pageant at the Capitol
Annual Christmas Pageant held at state capitol
Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in...
Vinyl collectors shop over 45,000 albums, all proceeds to support Wis. healthcare
Event organizers stressed new security measures and a float dedicated to the victims of last...
Waukesha Christmas Parade returns one year later