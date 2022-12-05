Wisconsinites celebrate holiday season at 98th Capitol Christmas Pageant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the state Capitol. Sunday, The Kiwanis Club of Madison held its 98th Christmas pageant.

Classic Christmas tunes and community members came together to start holiday celebrations.

Lights were dimmed while the crowd enjoyed performances from high school students. They sang, performed and helped Wisconsinites get into the holiday spirit. Co-chairman of the event Ken Saville says this is an event he wishes everyone could watch.

“It’s more the traditional Christmas music, so if you like that the acoustics in the capitol here are tremendous and the choir that is here and all the volunteers do a super job,” Saville said.

The group had two free performances for the community.

