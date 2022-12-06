1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Madison killing pleads guilty

Avieon Little
Avieon Little(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects accused in the 2021 killing of a Dodgeville man in Madison pleaded guilty Tuesday morning.

Court records indicate Avieon Little, 25, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. He is due in court again for a hearing in February. However, the records note his sentencing will be scheduled after the trial of his co-defendant in the killing of Keshaun Davis-Williams.

The other defendant, Christopher Somersett, faces the more severe first-degree intentional homicide charge. During his last hearing approximately two weeks ago, a public defender was assigned to his case. He was due in court on Dec. 6 for a status hearing. Court records do not yet show what resulted from that hearing.

Christopher Somersett
Christopher Somersett(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

In 2021, Davis-Williams, 23, was killed in one of two homicides in Madison over the Fourth of July weekend. The Madison Police Dept. reported at the time its officers found him around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, July 5, when they responded to reports of gunfire in the 4500 block of Verona Rd., near the Beltline interchange.

The officers performed life saving measures until a medical team arrived to rush Davis-Williams to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, the police department reported.

The Madison Police department is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning...
The Madison Police department is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning in the 4500 block of Verona Road.(NBC15)

Somersett, who taken into custody two days after the July 5 shooting, was arrested for Davis-Williams’ death a month later. Little was arrested about two weeks after that.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside

Latest News

Sarah Silverman introduces a performance by the cast of "Mr. Saturday Night" at the 75th annual...
Sarah Silverman coming to Madison’s Orpheum Theater
One person was found dead in a vehicle after a fiery crash early in the morning, on Monday,...
1 dead in fiery Sunday night crash, Madison police report
Handmade ornaments donated by kids, students and families from every corner of the Badger State.
Handmade ornaments donated by kids, students and families from every corner of the Badger State.
Holiday tree lighting at the Wisconsin Capitol Tuesday
Holiday tree lighting at the Wisconsin Capitol Tuesday