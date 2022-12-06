1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Madison killing pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects accused in the 2021 killing of a Dodgeville man in Madison pleaded guilty Tuesday morning.

Court records indicate Avieon Little, 25, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. He is due in court again for a hearing in February. However, the records note his sentencing will be scheduled after the trial of his co-defendant in the killing of Keshaun Davis-Williams.

The other defendant, Christopher Somersett, faces the more severe first-degree intentional homicide charge. During his last hearing approximately two weeks ago, a public defender was assigned to his case. He was due in court on Dec. 6 for a status hearing. Court records do not yet show what resulted from that hearing.

In 2021, Davis-Williams, 23, was killed in one of two homicides in Madison over the Fourth of July weekend. The Madison Police Dept. reported at the time its officers found him around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, July 5, when they responded to reports of gunfire in the 4500 block of Verona Rd., near the Beltline interchange.

The officers performed life saving measures until a medical team arrived to rush Davis-Williams to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, the police department reported.

Somersett, who taken into custody two days after the July 5 shooting, was arrested for Davis-Williams’ death a month later. Little was arrested about two weeks after that.

